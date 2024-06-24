PTI stages protest outside UK PM’s residence

PTI UK Chapter held a protest demonstration in front of 10 Downing Street, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s residence in London, on Sunday and demanded the release of ex-prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan and other incarcerated leaders of the party.

A large number of party leaders and workers, including former federal minister Zulfi Bukhari, former National Assembly (NA) deputy speaker Qasim Suri, PTI stalwart Sher Afzal Marwat, Sahibzada Amir Jahangir, Sajjad Bukhari, Asim Khan and Khalil Imran, were present on the occasion.

Holding banners, placards and the party flags in their hands, PTI workers kept raising slogans vigorously.

Speaking to the protestors, PTI leaders said that back in Pakistan, senior party leaders and workers, including women, had been put in jails only to victimize them for their association with the PTI.

Basic human rights were being violated in jails with complete impunity, they alleged.

They further said that there was a fake Form-47 government in Pakistan that had destroyed the country’s economy.

The speakers said that the PTI was not allowed to protest inside Pakistan, but overseas Pakistanis, who stood by Imran Khan, would continue to raise their voice against injustices and excesses being committed against the PTI founder as well as other party leaders. They vowed that they would not relent unless Imran Khan and other incarcerated party leaders were set free.