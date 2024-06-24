‘Missing’ Khawaja Khurshid is in military custody, IHC informed

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of a petition regarding disappearance of an Azad Kashmiri citizen after it was informed that Khawaja Khurshid Ahmad is in custody of the military.

IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted the hearing. Defence Ministry’s Director Legal along with Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Dogal appeared before the court. Dogal informed the IHC that Khawaja Khurshid is in the custody of the military on charges of espionage after which the court wrapped up the case. The AAG replied in affirmative when the IHC judge asked whether Khawaja Khurshed was retired from the military.

“It’s good the person has been located,” remarked Justice Kayani, directing the petitioner’s lawyer that they can move the relevant forum now. The petitioner’s lawyer sought copy of the Defence Ministry’s response filed in the court. During the hearing on Friday, the public prosecutor had informed the court that no case had been registered against Khawaja Khurshid with the police.