Struggling Kissan

The last two years have seen governments (caretaker and elected) patting their backs and putting on a chest-thumping show about the record-breaking bumper crops. However, their bizarre unwillingness to acknowledge the plight of Pakistani farmers continues unabated, even as they become increasingly dire. The agricultural sector, once the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, now finds itself in a state of crisis, with farmers facing a slew of challenges that threaten their livelihoods and well-being.

From seeds and fertilizers to machinery and labour, all the more pronounced by electricity tariffs, farmers are forced to shell out more and more money each year to keep their operations running. How on God’s green earth can the narrative of agricultural exports take hold when ordinary farmers are forced to run from pillar to post day in and day out in search of fundamental utilities?

Compounding the problem of rising costs is the issue of ad hoc state policies that often do more harm than good. The lack of foresight and planning on the part of the government has led to a situation where farmers languish–at the mercy of fluctuating market conditions and unpredictable government interventions.

Despite their best efforts, many Pakistani farmers are finding that their hard work is not translating into meaningful returns. Between struggling to find buyers for godowns brimming with wheat or being exploited by the middlemen, there’s a lot that needs to be corrected if the government truly wishes to help the farmers cover their costs and make a decent living.

In light of these troubling developments, it is clear that urgent action is needed to address the plight of Pakistani farmers. The government must take a more proactive approach to supporting the agricultural sector, including implementing policies that help to stabilize input prices and ensure fair prices for farmers’ produce. It can only be hoped that this time around, the state will rise above platitudes to truly lift the Kissan. *