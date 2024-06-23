Azhar Mahmood to pursue legal action over false allegations

Pakistan men’s cricket team’s assistant coach Azhar Mahmood announced that he will be taking legal action over false allegations about him in the aftermath of the Green Shirts’ dismal T20 World Cup 2024 campaign.

The former all-rounder took to his official X (formerly Twitter) and vehemently denied the accusations that the families of the national team’s players and coaching staff travelled to the United States of America (USA) at the expense of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“This culture of falsely accusing and misleading people to believe a false narrative is now getting ridiculous and dangerous. Speaking without evidence and misconstruing facts is a criminal offence, and those engaging in such behaviour will be dealt with through legal action,” Azhar Mahmood posted.

He expressed his disappointment over people spreading false news to attract social media followers and media attention. He also vowed to take strict legal action against those involved in making false accusations towards him and his family. “Pursuing an increase in followers and media attention by spreading falsehoods is downright unacceptable,” he added. “I will be pursuing legal advice against those responsible for making these false allegations towards me and my family, and strict action will be taken accordingly. We will not be discussing this matter further on social media.