Why did Attaullah Esakhelvi contract five marriages?

Attaullah Esakhelvi appearing on a podcast discussed his multiple marriages and the status of his children and their achievements.

To a question pertaining to his marriages, Attaullah said: “Love isn’t a prerequisite for a marriage. Societal norms often dictate the necessity of marriage.” When asked why and how did he get married for the fifth time?

Attaullah explained: “The first four wives left me, so I remarried. They all said they couldn’t spend their life with me, leading to my fifth marriage.”

Turning to his family, Attaullah provided updates on his children’s lives and accomplishments. He said his eldest son, Sanwal, is currently in the USA, where he is pursuing a career in IT and music. His daughter Laraib is in Spain while another son, Bilawal, resides in London. His daughter Fatima lives with him and is currently studying. He revealed that she will go abroad after completing her matric.

He expressed his desire for his children to complete their studies first and then do whatever they like later. Attaullah Esakhelvi proudly highlighted that his daughter Laraib is an Oscar nominee and his son Bilawal works for the BBC. He emphasised the importance of education and personal growth for his children, demonstrating his commitment to their success. His revelation about his five marriages takes his fans by surprise who reacted to his marital status differently.

A user wrote: “Five times? I guess it’s all about money. Being wealthy allows you to have as many women as you desire.” Another added: “Have you seen how handsome he was? It is no surprise that so many women wanted to marry him.” One said: “His love life is better than all of ours.” A user noted: “He is such a down to Earth person even after being so successful. I wonder why his wives did not want to stay.”