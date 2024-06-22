Prolonged power cuts: Protesters storm KE customer care centre

Frustrated with prolonged loadshedding, enraged citizens stormed the K-Electric (KE) customer care centre on Karachi’s Abul Hassan Isphani Road, forcing the staff to flee, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The protesters chanted slogans against K-Electric and pelted stones at the customer care centre, shattering windows. The demonstration was sparked by the worsening power crisis in Karachi, with residents demanding an end to the frequent load shedding. The protesters blocked both sides of the road, causing a massive traffic jam. Following the protest, the K-Electric staff abandoned their office and fled the scene, leaving the protesters to vent their anger.

A day earlier, citizens staged protests in various city areas over the non-availability of electricity and water. Protesters staged a sit-in at North Karachi Power House Chowrangi and Gulzar-e-Hijri Scheme 33, blocking traffic and setting tires on fire. A large number of residents of the area near North Karachi staged a protest against the load shedding of electricity, which caused traffic to come to a standstill on both tracks of Nagan Chowrangi and Surjani Town. The protesters demanded an end to load shedding and cable faults, and chanted slogans against the K Electric.

Meanwhile, a large number of residents of Scheme 33, PCSIR Society, Sachal area, came out of their homes to protest against the non-availability of water, blocking traffic and chanting slogans against the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, demanding immediate water supply. Protesters also set tires and other objects on fire, causing traffic jams and long queues of vehicles.