Karachi police arrest three dacoits wearing police uniforms

Karachi police have arrested three dacoits (belonging to a wanted four-member dacoit gang who used to commit dacoitess while wearing police uniforms, during the police encounter in Pak Colony area of Karachi. One dacoit succeeded to flee after the exchange of firing.

According to SSP Kemari Captain (retd) Faizan ALi, the accused were used to use corolla car bearing fake official number and police uniforms. Three 9MM pistols, two police uniforms and one corolla car were recovered from the custody of the arrested dacoits.

Captain (retd) Faizan Ali informed that the arrested accused have been identified as Babar Ali, Ghulam Ali and Raja Ali. The name of the fled accused is Faraz Ali. The accused belong to the inter-provincial dacoit gang, who has committed dacoitees in interior Sindh and Karachi. During the investigation the accused have revealed to sell many motorcycles and cars in Balochistan while snatching them from Super Highway, Shahrai Faisal and Baloch Colony.

Six FIRs of snatching motorcycles have been registered at police station Shahrai Faisal. 16 cases have been registered against Babar Ali in Karachi and interior Sindh; meanwhile 11 cases have been registered against Ghulam Ali and three against Raja Ali. The accused have been arrested by the police team headed by Sub-Inspector Khalid Mahmood. The FIR has been registered against the arrested accused in police station Pak Colony and further investigation is underway.