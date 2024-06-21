Section 144 imposed across Punjab due to terrorism threats

The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province, banning public gatherings, processions, rallies, sit-ins, and protests for seven days.

The Home Department Punjab said Section 144 will be effective until Thursday, June 27.

The Home Department said the imposition of Section 144 is aimed at maintaining law and order and protecting human lives in light of potential terrorism threats.

The department said the decision to enforce this restriction was made considering the heightened risk of terrorist activities across the province.

According to the Home Department, the provincial administration will strictly comply with the order.

District authorities of Punjab have also been instructed to make the public aware of the imposition of Section 144 to ensure that everyone is informed about the restrictions. The Home Department emphasised that the ban on public gatherings is a preventive measure to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of Punjab. The department urged the public to cooperate with the authorities and adhere to the restrictions to help maintain peace and order during this period.