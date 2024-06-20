Jail authorities disallow Gandapur’s meeting with Imran Khan

Planned meetings between PTI leaders and party founder Imran Khan, currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail, hit a snag as jail authorities objected to the presence of Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur. Sources revealed that six PTI leaders, including Rauf Hassan, Shibli Faraz, Rai Hassan Nawaz, Sanaullah Mastikhel, Khalid Khurshid, and Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur, were scheduled to visit Imran Khan today. However, the prison administration has raised objections to Gandapur’s participation and suggested substituting another leader in his place. According to insiders, Ali Amin Gandapur has been barred from meeting Imran Khan for several days, prompting the latest objection from the prison authorities. The reasons behind this restriction remain unclear.