Punjab keen to promote trade ties with Spain, CM tells envoy

Punjab has rich investment opportunities for Spanish business community in textiles, food processing, agriculture and livestock,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with Ambassador of Spain to Pakistan H.E. Mr. Josè Antonio de Ory, and the Honorary Consul of Spain H.E. Mr. Jalal Salahuddin in order to discuss opportunities for the promotion of bilateral ties between Punjab and Spain in the fields of trade, investment, education, culture and tourism.

She added, “Foreign investors are being provided with the best environment for safe investment in Punjab.” Madam Chief Minister said, “The trend of increasing trade volume between Pakistan and Spain is welcome. “The meeting also discussed investment opportunities in infrastructure and renewable energy. The need to increase joint efforts in strengthening mutual relations was also emphasised in the meeting.

The Spanish Ambassador expressed deep interest in promoting a strong economic partnership with Punjab.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and other relevant officers were also present.

Separately, Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident in Sheikhupura. She expressed her heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families.

Moreover, she expressed her deep sorrow and grief over the death of children due to burns in Faisalabad. The Chief Minister expressed her heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families. She directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured persons in the Satiana Sharif Pura incident.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the relevant authorities to ensure compliance with fixed transport fares in view of the return of passengers on the culmination of Eid holidays.

The Chief Minister directed to launch a crackdown against those found involved in receiving extra fares from the passengers in Lahore and other cities of the province. She directed to ensure returning of extra fares being received from the passengers in case of overcharging along with imposing a fine on the bus staff. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “The fitness of vehicles should be checked and vehicles which need repair work should not be permitted to ply on the roads under any circumstance as it may result in putting the lives of passengers into danger.” She added, “Over loading in the vehicles should not be allowed on any route.” She directed to ensure complete compliance on the traffic rules.

Also, the chief minister has announced to give one month salary to the staff as a reward on account of performing their duties during 3-day special cleanliness drive. The Chief Minister while conveying her message to the whole team involved in the Eid cleanliness drive said, “Well done team Punjab”. The Chief Minister added, “The whole team by rendering an exemplary service to the people has written a new history of Punjab. The manner in which you have served the people is praiseworthy and a symbol of pride as well.” CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tributes to all the municipal institutions, waste management companies, LWMC, the relevant officers and the staff members on showing a commendable performance on the eve of Eid cleanliness drive. She also expressed her gratitude to the elected representatives, media and the people who supported the institutions and made this campaign successful. Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League (N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif along with Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz and other members of Sharif family offered Eidul Azha prayers in Jati Umrah.

After Eid prayer, they prayed for the safety, security and development of Pakistan, besides socio-economic progress and prosperity of the countrymen. Special prayers were also offered for the oppressed Muslims of Palestine and Kashmir.

PML-N supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif exchanged Eid greetings with his relatives and workers.