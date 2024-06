Two children died on the spot and seven others were critically injured when a house in Faisalabad caught fire due to a laptop battery explosion on early Wednesday. According to rescue sources, the victims were identified as six-year-old Dua Fatima and nine-year-old Muhammad Taha, a private news channel reported. Rescue officials said the children were using a laptop when its battery exploded. The injured were transferred to the Allied Hospital’s Burn Center for medical treatment.