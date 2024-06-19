CM Maryam sets new example of public service on Eidul Azha

On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a unique record of public service has been set by the successful completion of waste mission during the last 72-hour on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha across Punjab.

The Chief Minister personally monitored every tasks relating to Zero Waste Mission on all three days of Eid-ul-Adha. For the first time in Lahore, new innovative traditions of sanitation monitoring were established with the help of drone technology and Safe City cameras. The bad practice of throwing offal into Lahore Canal decreased by 80 percent on the occasion of Eid.

Provincial Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, secretaries of various departments, district administration, waste management officials visited the field and monitored the whole process. They also distributed Eid gifts among the staff on behalf of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Extraordinary cleaning of mosques, Eidgahs, Imambargahs, bazaars, roads, intersections and streets was ensured. Special guards were appointed to protect the public especially children on the canals. Monitoring also continued in control rooms at the provincial, divisional and district levels.

For the first time, more than 32 lakh biodegradable bags were distributed across Punjab. On the day of Eid, the relevant staff and authorities were active in all major cities, tehsils and towns to pick up the offal of sacrificial animals. In different cities, the garbage was disposed of. On the second and third day of Eid, the Waste Mission continued their cleanliness drive with full determination. In the districts, tehsils and towns, the roads were washed and sprayed with water mixed with phenyl and rose water.

Four special drone teams of Lahore Canal Lahore Waste Management Company continued continuous monitoring process. A fine of 280,000 was collected for throwing garbage into the canal while notices were also issued to the citizens committing for violation of SOPs of sanitation. A warning was also issued to the citizens in this regard. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif felicitated the officers and staff of Lahore Waste Management Company. She appreciated the public spirit of the administration and elected representatives in the tehsils and union councils. She also expressed gratitude to the elected representatives and party leaders across Punjab for showing their support in the cleanliness drive.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said in her message on the occasion, “Government institutions, public representatives and citizens have set an exemplary tradition of public service which is part of our ongoing efforts to make Punjab an exemplary province.” She also lauded the cooperation of district administration, waste management companies and local bodies. She added, “A comprehensive solid waste management system is in progress in Punjab and will make Suthra Punjab vision a reality. By the grace of Allah Almighty, Suthra Punjab is no more a slogan rather the government institutions in collaboration with the people made it practically possible.