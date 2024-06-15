OPEN COURTS & KACHERI By PUNJAB POLICE

In many parts of the world, citizens often face difficulties in accessing justice and administrative services. The bureaucratic processes can be tough, and the distance between the people and the authorities can feel vast. In Punjab, Pakistan, however, the government is keen to bridge this gap. In this province, the people have always been at the heart of governance. Under the visionary leadership of honorable CM Punjab(Maryam Nawaz Shareef), the provincial administration is taking significant steps to make life easier for the citizens. With the collaboration of Inspector General Punjab Police and CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG Operations, Faysal Kamran has launched a new initiative of establishing open courts and kacheries, aiming to bring justice and administrative services closer to the people, making them more accessible and transparent. The idea of open courts and kacheries is to ensure that the common man does not feel isolated or ignored. Instead, they should feel empowered and confident that their voices will be heard and their issues and grievances addressed.

Open courts, as the name suggests, are sessions where citizens can come forward with their issues directly in front of the officials without any third parties or interference. These sessions are usually held in public places where people can easily attend. On the other hand, Kacheries are traditional community meetings where disputes are resolved and public issues are discussed. These are more informal than courts but serve a vital role in conflict resolution and public administration. The Chief Minister of Punjab has always emphasized the importance of people-centric governance. Her vision is to create a system where the government is not seen as unfriendly or unapproachable. Instead, she wants every citizen to feel that their government is there for them, ready to listen and act on their behalf. The introduction of open courts and kacheries is a step towards realizing this vision. By bringing the administration to the people, she hopes to foster a sense of trust and cooperation between the public and the authorities.

The Punjab Police, under the leadership of Inspector General Police (Dr.Usman Anwar) and CCPO (Bilal Siddique Kamyana), plays an important role in this initiative. The police force is often the first point of contact for citizens when they face problems. By participating in open courts and kacheries, the police can address issues on the spot, providing immediate relief to the people. The CCPO has expressed his commitment to making this initiative a success. He believes that such measures will not only help in solving problems faster but also improve the public’s perception of the police force. DIG Operations Faisal Kamran is the driving force behind the operational aspects of this initiative. He has been instrumental in setting up these open courts and kacheries, ensuring that they are organized effectively and run smoothly. Also, he understands the challenges that the common people face in accessing justice and administrative services. His efforts are aimed at making the process as simple and straightforward as possible. By doing so, he hopes to build a more responsive and responsible administration.

The Punjab government is undertaking significant initiatives to improve the police and justice system. One major focus is enhancing the efficiency and responsiveness of the police force. To achieve this, comprehensive training programs for officers have been introduced, aiming to better equip them with modern skills and knowledge. Additionally, advanced technology is being integrated to track crime patterns and enhance communication within the force. On the judicial front, the government is working to accelerate the legal process. This includes efforts to reduce the backlog of cases in courts, which has been a long-standing issue. By streamlining procedures and increasing resources, the aim is to ensure quicker and more efficient case handling. Moreover, the government is making legal aid more accessible to the public, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity for fair representation. These initiatives are designed to build trust between the public and law enforcement agencies, ensuring justice is served promptly and fairly for all citizens.

The introduction of open courts and kacheries brings numerous benefits to the citizens of Punjab. Firstly, it reduces the time and effort required to resolve issues. Instead of going through multiple layers of bureaucracy, people can directly present their cases to the authorities. Secondly, it ensures greater transparency. When issues are discussed and resolved in public, there is less chance of corruption and misconduct. Additionally, it empowers the citizens, knowing that they have a platform to voice their concerns gives them confidence and a sense of ownership. Along with that, the DIG showed his concern that usually police officers remain busy in administrative affairs including field visits and inspections. Therefore, the open courts are being held on a regular basis. He directed the police officers to ensure their presence to solve the problems of the complainants at these open courts.

He also mentioned that said that 90 percent of complaints of the citizens were related to the cases regarding property disputes and business affairs. Recently, he held open court at his office and listened to the problems of the complainants. He issued orders to the police officers concerned on the spot to address the genuine grievances of the citizens. He told the complainants that important measures are being taken to ensure justice at police station level. Moreover, he mentioned that he had been listening to the problems of the complainants at his office on daily basis following the open door policy and all SPs are also holding open court on regular basis. So, hopefully, I believe that with this great initiative, our Punjab province will become crime-free one day and justice will become accessible to the poor, and needy. We need more such officers who can think, and act positively towards crime-free Punjab, so that the citizens can room freely, and feel safe.

The Writer is a Senior Social and Crime Analyst

