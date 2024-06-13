IHC orders immediate de-sealing of PTI central secretariat

The central secretariat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has been de-sealed following orders from the Islamabad High Court on Thursday.

Sources indicate that PTI’s central secretariat has been reopened, with the expected arrival of key leaders including Barrister Gohar and Rauf Hassan. A Quran recitation session is scheduled to take place at the central secretariat at 6 o’clock.

This decision comes after Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan appointed a bailiff and issued orders for the immediate de-sealing of the PTI Central Secretariat. Following the court’s directive, the bailiff promptly de-sealed the PTI office.