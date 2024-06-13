Opp describes budget as ‘fake, anti-people’

Leader of the opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub termed the federal budget as anti-people and said that the government didn’t consult any stakeholder. Talking to media outside the parliament house after the budget speech of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, the opposition leader said that the constitution was violated for the very first time in National Assembly during the presentation of budget.

“I have presented four budgets in this house. These are fake documents as government didn’t mention the total volume of budget and its deficit,” said the opposition leader. He added that the PTI government eliminated electricity loadshedding by 80 percent during its tenure. “The PPP has stabbed the government in the back as their MNAs didn’t want to participate in the budget session,” Ayub said. MNA Ali Muhammad Khan of Sunni Ittehad Council said that the budget is anti-people as it doesn’t have anything for the masses.