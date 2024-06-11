Pakistan records growth in Donkey’s population in FY23

Pakistan has once again witnessed a significant increase in population of donkeys, reaching a total of 5.9 million during the fiscal year (FY) 2023-24.

According to the Economic Survey – presented today, the donkey population in Pakistan has increased by 100,000 in the past year, reaching a total of 5.9 million.

The survey revealed that the donkey population has been steadily increasing over the past few years as there were 5.5 million of them in 2019-2020, 5.6 million in 2020-21, 5.7 million in 2021-22, and 5.8 million in 2022-23.

The economic report also provided data on the population of other livestock, according to which, the cattle population in the country has increased to 57.5 million. The population of buffalos rose to 46.3 million, sheep to 32.7 million, and goats to 87 million.

Meanwhile, there has been no change in the number of horses and mules for the last five years which remained at 0.4 million, and 0.2 million, respectively. However, the population of camels in Pakistan inched up to 1.2 from 1.1, during the past fiscal year.

Animal husbandry is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s rural economy, with more than 8 million rural families deeply engaged in livestock production.

This sector is a vital lifeline for these families, contributing significantly to their livelihoods by accounting for around 35-40 percent of their total income, the survey stated.

In the broader economic landscape, the survey added, the livestock sector has solidified its position as the primary driver of agricultural growth, comprising approximately 60.84 percent of the agricultural value added and 14.63 percent of the national GDP during FY2024.

The gross value addition of the livestock sector has shown an increase, rising to Rs 5,804 billion in 2023-24 from Rs 5,587 billion in 2022-23, marking a growth rate of 3.9 percent. Moreover, the sector’s net foreign exchange earnings make a meaningful contribution, accounting for approximately 1.6 percent of the total exports in the country.