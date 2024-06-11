I don’t have Shahrukh and Salman’s phone numbers: Farida Jalal

Veteran film and TV actor Farida Jalal, who shared the screen with Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan, in a number of films, claimed that she tried to reconnect with Bollywood superstars but does not have their numbers.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, veteran actor Farida Jalal, who played the mother of Shahrukh and Salman Khan in several blockbuster films, revealed that she lost touch with the actors as they changed their numbers and she must go through their secretaries now to contact them.

“No, I am not in touch. How do I get to him, tell me?” she said, when asked if she is still in touch with SRK. “Salman, how do I get to them? You know, they have changed their mobiles or whatever.”

“The number I have of Shahrukh… I had a shoulder surgery done and he has done many. So, those days I went to his doctor also. He called out of the blue, so sweet na? But now, when I try calling him on that number because I love his success, his films, I want to tell him, ‘Bachcha, very good, I am very happy for you,’ but there is nobody on that line,” she explained. “If his secretary is not kind to you then what do you do? I have to go through somebody as I don’t have his number. So, Shahrukh should think about this. When people want to talk to you, what do they do? People like me.”

“Salman also, I used to have his number we used to talk to each other so often, now he must have changed his number, what do I do?” the veteran added.

On the work front, seasoned actor Farida Jalal was very recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’.