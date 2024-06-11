Javed Sheikh and five others booked on court order in fraud case

The Rawat police have registered a case against actor Javed Sheikh and five others for their alleged involvement in a fraud case.

It is alleged that the suspects deceived a couple into investing Rs 5 million with promises of lucrative returns. The case was registered on the directives of an additional district and sessions judge. Police summoned the accused for an investigation.

According to the complaint filed by Amjad Mahmood and his wife Iram Amjad, Javed Sheikh and others persuaded them to invest money.

The others are Jahanzeb Alam, Jamal Khan, Rana Zahid, Azhar Hussain and Sameer Jadoon.

They promised a 7pc monthly profit. The couple signed an agreement on official stamp papers and handed over the money.

But after several months, they did not receive any returns. The couple approached the accused, seeking an explanation and their money back.

Instead of addressing their concerns, the accused allegedly threatened them, attempting to dissuade them from pursuing the matter further.

This response led the couple to take legal action, seeking justice and a return on their investment.

The police initially refused to register their complaint. Frustrated, the couple approached the court, which directed the Rawat police to file the case and investigate the matter.