Sajal and Hamza Ali Abbasi team up for ‘Faraar’

Audience are expecting another entertaining drama serial ‘Faraar’ with versatile on-screen bond of Sajal Aly and Hamza Ali Abbasi whose remarkable performance in drama serial Alif captured the viewers.

They are set to reunite on screen. This time they will be in an upcoming drama serial ‘Faraar’ to be aired on Green Entertainment.

They have left an indelible mark on their fans with their compelling performances.

The emotional bond they portrayed in Alif garnered widespread admiration and affection from audiences, establishing them as a popular on-screen couple.

Since then, both actors have continued to shine in their respective careers.

Similarly, Sajal Aly has been earning praise for her brilliant acting in the popular drama serial Zard Patton Ka Bunn.

It is reported that Syed Wajahat Hussain is directing the drama serial. Syed Wajahat Hussain is a renowned director who recently helmed the successful Pakistani show Khaie.

Filming for Faraar has already commenced, creating a buzz among fans eager to see this dynamic duo back together.

Faraar boasts a script penned by the famous writer Mustafa Afridi.

He is known for his work on critically acclaimed dramas such as Sang E Mar Mar and Sang E Mah.

Mustafa Afridi’s writing is celebrated for its depth and emotional resonance, promising a rich and engaging narrative for Faraar. The anticipation surrounding Faraar is palpable, as fans eagerly await the reunion of Sajal Aly and Hamza Ali Abbasi.