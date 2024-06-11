Six killed in gas bowser accident on Motorway

At least six people died in an accident involving a gas bowser on the Motorway near the Salt Range. According to the Motorway Police spokesperson, the gas bowser experienced brake failure, causing it to crash through the median and collide with an oncoming vehicle, resulting in both vehicles falling into a ditch.

Preliminary reports indicate that the gas bowser, which was traveling from Rawalpindi to Faisalabad, was empty at the time of the accident. Upon receiving the report, a large team of Motorway Police officers, including senior officials, rushed to the scene to initiate rescue operations.