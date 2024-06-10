Man shot dead over resisting robbery

In a tragic incident, a man was shot dead by unknown armed robbers in the Quaid Abad area of Karachi on Monday.

As per details, the incident occurred at a dairy shop, when a 35-year-old Baqir, resident of Hamal Goth, was buying milk in Quaid Abad. The onlookers told police that two armed robbers tried to snatch the victim’s mobile but opened fire when he resisted the robbery.

Police officials stated that the robbers fled without taking the phone, further investigation is underway. In a separate incident, a man was gunned down by unknown armed robbers in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi.

The robbers intercepted a man and tried to snatch his motorcycle. The deceased offered resistance to the robbers who opened fire on him and managed to escape along with his bike. The rescue sources confirmed that the man was killed for offering resistance to robbers. It is pertinent to mention here that the killings in robberies have recorded a sharp increase in 2024 with a total of 56 killings and injuries to over 200 citizens so far. This year in Ramadan, at least 19 were killed and 55 injured over resisting robberies amid rising crime rate in Karachi.