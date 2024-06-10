Sonya Hussyn turned down Bollywood film with Emraan Hashmi

A-list film and TV actor Sonya Hussyn revealed she was offered a Bollywood film with Emraan Hashmi, but couldn’t take the project.

In a new interview with a local media outlet, actor Sonya Hussyn revealed that she had received at least three offers to work in Bollywood, one with A-list actor Emraan Hashmi, however, couldn’t take that project and was also quite young at that time.

“For that one, I even had a meeting with the relevant people but then the exchange with India stopped altogether,” she explained, hinting at the ban of Pakistani artists from working in India, following the Uri attack.

Detailing other offers, Hussyn said, “One was a Shakespeare screen adaptation of Measure for Measure. The other was a sequel to some old Santosh Kumar film – I can’t recall its name.”

Moreover, when asked to name a Pakistani hero she would like to be paired opposite in a film, the actor replied, “I have never given this a thought but I think regarding films, I find Ali Zafar very charming. I think he has that charm of a film hero.”

“There are many contenders for a film hero. Fawad Khan also has a charm but acting-wise, I would prefer Ali Zafar,” she added. On the TV front, Hussyn was last seen in the main role of Noor in ARY Digital’s drama serial ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’, alongside Shehzad Sheikh and Aiza Awan.