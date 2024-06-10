Sreeleela to mark Bollywood debut with ‘Diler’

South-Indian cinema sensation Sreeleela is all set to follow in the footsteps of her fellow actors, with her big Bollywood debut in ‘Diler’, opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan.

As per the reports from Indian entertainment outlets, Telugu film industry starlet Sreeleela, who is known for her amazing dance skills and charming personality, and has shared the screen with big names like Mahesh Babu, Nandamuri Balakrishna and Nithiin, within a short span of time, is now all set for her big Bollywood break in ‘Diler’.

Reports suggest that the young diva has been approached by the makers for the main role in the film and talks are underway.

The sports drama centred around a marathon player, is helmed by director Kunal Deshmukh, of ‘Jannat’, ‘Shiddat’ and ‘Raja Natwarlal’ fame and also features actor Tota Roy Chowdhury in a pivotal role. The title is planned for an April 2025 release.

Pertinent to note that star kid Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of former couple Saif Ali Khan and ex-wife Amrita Singh, has a bunch of interesting projects in the kitty, even before the release of his debut film ‘Sarzameen’, of Kayoze Irani, co-starring Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Next, he has ‘Diler’, ‘Naadaniyan’ with Khushi Kapoor and a rumoured love-triangle theme rom-com of Dharma and Shashank Khaitan, with Janhvi Kapoor and Mahima Makwana.