Drake earns crores from betting on India vs Pakistan cricket match

Canadian singer-rapper Drake reportedly won a whopping sum of Rs.25 crores from betting in the blockbuster Ind v Pak clash of the ICC T20 World Cup.

This Sunday wasn’t a great one for millions of Pakistanis, who with all their hopes and prayers for our national cricket team, were glued to their TV screens, only to witness a heart-breaking defeat at the hands of neighbouring arch-rivals, as Jasprit Bumrah-led bowling attack of the Men in Blue decimated Babar Azam’s side of batting unit, to power their team to a six-run victory in the blockbuster clash of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

However, one person, who joined the population of India in Sunday’s celebration, was Canadian rapper Drake, who reportedly won crores, placing his bet on India’s win in the much-anticipated fixture.

As per a new report from a British tabloid, Drake, notorious for betting huge amounts on sporting events, placed a bet on the latest T20 World Cup 2024 match and won big.

He reportedly placed a bet of £510,000 on the Indian team and took home a ‘total prize of £715,000 and £204,000 in pure profit’. This winning amount would come approximately to Rs 25 crores.