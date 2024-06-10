IHC orders Federal govt to pay 3 mln to father of missing person

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the federal government to pay 3 million to father of missing person.

IHC’s Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case of recovery of missing person Haroon Muhammad disappeared from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since last 15 years.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal and petitioner’s counsel Iman Mazari appeared before the court, during the case hearing.

IHC ordered the federal government to compensate the father of missing person with 3 million.

The court directed to pay the compensation to father of missing person before the next hearing.

IHC issued the orders to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inspector general (IG) through home secretary for compensation.

During the hearing, advocated Iman Mazari contended that the applicant’s family has been getting threats for filing the case. The court ordered action on this issue and directed KP IG to provide security to petitioner. The court also directed to register case against security officials involved in threats. Consequently, the court has adjourned the case hearing until two weeks.