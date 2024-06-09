Kundi to Gandapur, dancing horses don’t win races’

The war of words between Kyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Governor Faisal Karim Kundi continues to escalate after the latter responded to the former’s threats claiming that the CM won’t be able to materialise his fiery speeches.

“Dancing horses do not win races,” Governor Kundi said while speaking to the media in response to the chief minister’s threats against imposing taxes on the province. Kundi, who has a history of verbal spats with Gandapur, further underscored various cases faced by the chief minister over his alleged involvement in the May 9 riots along with the murder of his own provincial minister.

“Its good that the CM himself said that he is not my relative […] tell me any good thing that he has done [so far],” the governor added. Kundi’s remarks come after CM Gandapur Saturday pledged to not allow the imposition of taxes in the Malakand Division. “You’ll come on your own feet and will leave on shoulders,” he said while addressing a public gathering in Swat.

He also pledged to “hang” those who have violated the country’s Constitution and said: “[I] swear to God, you will not be able to live in Pakistan, let alone Islamabad.” Gandapur also asked those, who lodged “fake cases” against jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, to identify themselves.

Naming Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and President Asif Zardari, the KP CM asked the crowd to name those responsible for the alleged victimisation of the embattled party.