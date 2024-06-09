Daniel Ricciardo fires back at Jacques Villeneuve at Canadian Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo let Jacques Villeneuve hear it Saturday at the Canadian Grand Prix, a day after the former Canadian driver suggested he should no longer be in Formula 1. Ricciardo made a statement on the track by qualifying fifth for Red Bull junior team RB, then took aim at Villeneuve.

“I still don´t know what he said, but I heard he´s been talking …, but he always does,” Ricciardo said. “I think he´s hit his head a few too many times, I don´t know if he plays ice hockey or something.”

Villeneuve, the 1997 F1 champion and son of racing great Gilles Villeneuve, ranted about Ricciardo in a Sky Sports television broadcast.

“Why is he still in F1?” Villeneuve said. “We´re hearing the same thing now for the last four, five years – we have to make it better for him, poor him. It´s been five years of that. Sorry, no, you´re in F1.

“Maybe you make that effort for Lewis Hamilton, who´s won multiple championships. You don´t make that effort for a driver that can´t cut it.