Scheffler four clear at PGA Memorial

World number one Scottie Scheffler will take a four-shot lead into the final round of the PGA Memorial tournament after battling to a one-under-par third-round 71 on Saturday.

Despite a triple-bogey seven on the par-four ninth and two others bogeys, including one on the 18th, Scheffler retained a comfortable cushion at Muirfield Village after 54 holes. The American is 10 under for the tournament, four strokes clear of Collin Morikawa, Austria’s Sepp Straka and Canada’s Adam Hadwin, who are all tied for second on six under. Morikawa and Straka moved up Saturday’s leaderboard after both carding four-under-par 68s, with first-round leader Hadwin staying in touch with a level-par 72 for a second consecutive round.

Newly crowned PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele is six off the lead on four under after a third-round 71, tied for fifth with Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg who finished with a 72. But the chasing pack may be left ruing the failure to make inroads to Scheffler’s overnight lead of three shots. The leader started smoothly enough with back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes but found the water on par-five third to finish with a bogey six. He regained that shot at the next hole with his third birdie of the day, but then imploded with a triple-bogey on the ninth. After slashing his tee-shot out of bounds to incur a penalty, Scheffler eventually reached the green but was left with a long putt for a double-bogey, which duly rolled wide for his triple.