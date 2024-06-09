Nawaz slams Imran’s ‘vindictive’ rhetoric

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Saturday said he was the kind of person who did not harbour malice, enmity or revenge against others.

Without taking Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s name, Nawaz said he always behaved like an angry man. “He once said in a public rally ‘Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif I will drag you here’,” he said lambasting the PTI founder over his disrespectful remarks against the then-serving PM. The former prime minister said this while addressing a meeting of the PML-N parliamentary members in Murree on Saturday. On the contrary, he said he had working relationship with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and his party signed the Charter of Democracy with former prime minister Benazir Bhutto as well.

The PML-N president said that during Khan’s tenure, he was threatened to get his prison cell’s AC removed. However, he said he did not believe in political vengeance. In fact, the three-time prime minister said that he did not even think about it as Khan is serving his jail sentence now.

It should be noted that the government has time and again extended Khan an olive branch but the offer was disdained from the other side that wished to hold talks with the “real stakeholders” only. However, sources recently told reporters that Khan has decided to “step back” from his rigid stance, ordering his party leaders to establish contacts both inside and outside the Parliament to ease the ongoing political tension. On the other hand, Nawaz expressed satisfaction over role of the federal and Punjab governments in reducing prices of essential commodities. He particularly appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in this regard.