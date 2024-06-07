Eidul Azha on June 17

Eidul Azha in Pakistan will begin on Monday, June 17 this year as the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee declared the sighting of the crescent moon on Friday, signalling the commencement of the month of Zil Hajj.

Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad made the announcement in a press conference after the committee meeting ended at the Pakistan Meteorological Department office, Karachi. Parallel meetings were also held by Ruet-e-Hilal committees in all provincial capitals.

On Thursday, the Saudi authorities announced the sighting of the crescent moon of Zil Hajj in the kingdom. The first day of Eidul Azha 2024 in Saudi Arabia will fall on Sunday, June 16.