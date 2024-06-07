Dirty Games

It is undeniable that politics is a dirty game, full of power struggles, personal vendettas, and questionable alliances. In Pakistan, the duo of Imran Khan and his wife Pinky Pirni have become synonymous with constant political drama and controversy. Some may go to the extent of saying that the marriage did not prove to be a disaster for Khan himself but played an instrumental role in spelling chaos all across the country.

Imran Khan, once hailed as a hero for his cricketing prowess and philanthropic efforts, had entered the political arena with promises of reform and progress. Back then, he had called this marriage an extraordinary measure needed to ensure the turning of his fortune. And his luck did change but at what cost. The fact that he managed to wear the sherwani and make his way to the golden corridor cannot change the harrowing reality: it spelled the beginning of the most disastrous period in the history of Pakistan.

Pinky Pirni, known for her extravagant lifestyle and controversial statements, quickly became a polarizing figure in the political landscape. At one point, she had become the most googled person in Pakistan. Together, the couple seemed to thrive on chaos and conflict, fueling discord and division wherever they went.

Can we ever forget the disaster spelled by a leaked conversation of her front-woman Farah Gogi demanding a “bigger” diamond in exchange for unspoken favours at the expense of the national kitty?

One of the most troubling aspects of the Imran Khan-Pinky Pirni partnership is their blatant display of nepotism and egoism. Government positions were handed out to friends and family members, regardless of their qualifications or merit. Ministers were appointed based on personal allegiances rather than competence, leading to a lack of accountability and transparency in governance. Can we ever forget the disaster spelled by a leaked conversation of her front-woman Farah Gogi demanding a “bigger” diamond in exchange for unspoken favours at the expense of the national kitty?

The couple’s divisive tactics have sowed seeds of hatred and discord among the people of Pakistan. Brother turned against brother, friend against friend, as the country plunged into a state of turmoil and unrest. The once-peaceful nation became embroiled in political and religious conflicts, with no end in sight.

They did not stop at nepotism and egoism. The first sight of failure led them scampering in all directions. In their desperation to hold on to the public sentiments, they did not hesitate for a second before launching attacks on key institutions and individuals. This no-pulling-punches carries all the evidence people need to realise the end game.

Government employees were arbitrarily transferred, officers were appointed based on personal preferences, and religious sentiments were exploited for political gain. The very fabric of the state was compromised, as the couple manipulated and abused their power for personal gain.

As their misdeeds came to light, the couple has become a constant source of embarrassment on the international stage. Their attempts to blackmail and extort information from foreign powers led to a series of diplomatic scandals and security breaches. The once-respected leader was reduced to a mere pawn in their game of greed and deception. Even after the disgraceful exitr from power, who would forget the unprecedented level of arrogance and haughtiness with which his wife used to address law enforcement personnel. It seemed that the entire country was believed to be running on their whims.

It is clear that their thirst for power and control has led to the erosion of trust and stability in the country, creating a toxic environment of fear and uncertainty. However, the supporters, in their unrelenting hope for a better tomorrow, appear to have forgotten the most important rule of social revolutions: holding their leader accountable. Imran Khan must be everything they believe him to be. Even more. But what’s the harm in establishing accountability so he can live up to claims of change.

The writer is a freelance columnist.