Punjab CM unveils historic package for development of farmers

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, under a historic package for farmers, announced the Punjab Kissan Bank, Green Tractor Scheme, manufacturing of harvesters and agricultural tools at a local level along with Oil Seed Promotion Program.

The chief minister, along with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, presided over a meeting in which a comprehensive briefing on the ‘Kissan Package’ was given. It was principally decided to establish a Punjab Kissan Bank for granting loans to farmers on soft terms. Approval was also granted for ‘CM Punjab Green Tractor Scheme’ for farmers. The CM turned down the proposal with regard to disbursement of mere Rs. 6 lakh subsidy on a tractor.

The chief minister ordered to give 70 per cent subsidy on a small tractor and 50 per cent subsidy on a big tractor. On the proposal of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the number of tractors under Punjab Green Tractor Scheme was enhanced by 10,000. CM Maryam Nawaz ordered to complete the first phase of Punjab Green Tractor Scheme within one year. It was principally decided to increase the number of tractors under the Punjab Green Tractor Scheme every year. The meeting was apprised that farmers possessing land from six acres to 50 acres would be eligible to apply for the Punjab Green Tractor Scheme.

The CM also approved a high-tech mechanisation programme being prepared at a local level. International companies, in collaboration with the local companies, will manufacture harvesters and other tools in Punjab. The proposal to grant incentives to the international companies for manufacturing the latest agricultural tools was reviewed in the meeting. Approval to launch oilseed promotion programme in Punjab was granted under which farmers will be persuaded to produce oily edibles in various parts of the province.

The CM said, “For the first time in the history of Punjab, Rs. 400 billion Kissan Package is being granted. The farmers, besides being granted agricultural revenue, will also be given other privileges and facilities through the Kissan Card. The prosperity of every farmer along with enhancement in agricultural production is part of our foremost tasks.” Launching solarisation of tubewells and drip irrigation system was also reviewed in the meeting. The participants were apprised that 47,000 farmers had gone through their registration process in 48 hours for acquiring Kissan Card.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Ministers Sohaib Ahmad Malik, Syed Ashiq Hussain, Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Sahu and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

RUDA projects

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to ensure the implementation on the RUDA master plan along with halting the illegal sale and purchase of land in the scheme.

It has been decided to collaborate with China and other international companies for the completion of RUDA projects. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif presided over a special meeting in which it has been principally decided to enhance the forest area in RUDA from 20 percent to 35 percent. It has been agreed on the proposal to build an international level airport in the RUDA twin city project, cleaning of River Ravi in RUDA and river expansion to more than one thousand meters.

The Chief Minister directed to ensure implementation on the rules regarding prohibition of construction in the RUDA forest area. The proposal to establish a special police force to check encroachments on the land was reviewed. CEO Imran Amin while giving a comprehensive briefing with regard to Ravi Urban Development Authority informed that 117 billion gallons of water would be conserved in three lakes. The groundwater of Lahore will be charged at 500 cubic feet per second due to development of lakes in the RUDA new city.

Five lakh and 86 thousand cusec feet water will be conserved through a barrage. Eight waste water treatment plants will be set up for the cleaning of water from the sewerage water drain coming into the Ravi. The village coming into the RUDA project will be made a ‘Model Village’.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said, “We had made a plan to establish a new city on the bank of the Ravi in 2013. Others coming to power created obstacles in this project. A strict action should be undertaken against those creating obstacles in the future project of Lahore.’ CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, ‘RUDA should ensure environmental protection in all its projects.”