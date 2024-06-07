Polio team attacked with ‘mosquito-killer spray’ in Lahore

Refusing to administer polio drops to her children, an unidentified woman attacked a polio team of females with a ‘mosquito-killer spray’ in Lahore but the police avoided registering a case.

According to media reports, the accused woman was a resident of Central Flat No 192-G, Faisal Town in Lahore. According to the complaint submitted by UMCO Sajid Zulfiqar at the Faisal Town Police Station, the incident of misbehaviour against the polio team took place in the Central Flat area. The polio team comprising Sana and Amina knocked on the door to administer polio drops to the children on June 06 at noon.

The unknown woman who came out of the house refused to administer polio drops to the children and also abused the health workers. It is stated in the complaint that a case against an unknown woman should be registered as she interfered in official work, misbehaved and attacked the polio team.

As per the channel report, the Faisal Town police officials had not registered the case till filing this report and passing a day.