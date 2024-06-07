Unmanned aerial vehicle industry, heralding new frontiers for Pak-China cooperation

“The year 2024 marks the start of a soaring UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) industry, heralding new frontiers for Pakistan-China cooperation”, Sun Yang, Vice President of Shenzhen UAV Industry Association told CEN at the Pakistan China Business Forum held in Shenzhen.

In response to agricultural disruptions caused by climate change, Pakistan and China are bolstering cooperation in applying UAVs to mitigate impacts in the agricultural sector.

Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor of the Pakistani Embassy in China, has revealed a plan to invite 50 to 60 Chinese technology companies to visit Pakistan this and next month, including those in the UAV and AI sectors.

According to Mr. Dong, CEO of Baina Zhihang, a UAV startup in Shenzhen, South Asia and South America are the most promising markets for low-altitude economic development and cooperation.

“The vast rice paddies in South Asian countries provide boundless opportunities for UAV usage, from weed control to fertilizer and pesticide distribution”, he said, adding that close people-to-people connections and exchanges also facilitate communication and technical training.

“As an emerging industry, drone-related laws and regulations are often similar among various Asian countries, laying the foundation for international cooperation”, Dong told CEN reporter.

In China, the “low-altitude economy” represented by UAVs has been termed as a strategic emerging industry and a new growth engine.

“Low-altitude” refers to an airspace range below 1000 meters vertically, extending as needed to not more than 3000 meters. Last year, China’s civilian drone industry registered a year-on-year increase of 32%. It is forecasted the market size of China’s low-altitude economy is expected to reach RMB 1.5 trillion by 2025 and RMB 3.5 trillion by 2035.

In Shenzhen, a special economic zone in southern China, consumption-level UAVs take up 70% of the global market, and the figure for industry-level usage is around 50%.

Last year, over 400,000 trips were concluded successfully here by the UAV fleet of Meituan alone, which is China’s top retail technology company.

“Efforts are being made within the industry to make safe, stable UAVs with passengers on board”, Sun Yang said. By then, commuting by air would become a reality.

Sun Yang poninted out that, to fully leverage this cutting-edge technology, Pakistan requires the establishment of physical infrastructure, communication and sensing networks, digital operations, as well as regulatory and service mechanisms.

“Besides farmlands, more application scenarios can be explored, such as package delivery, mid-air sightseeing, first aid, urban patrol, etc.”, he said. agencies

Chinese Medicines

Tianjin Modern Vocational Technology College (TMVTC) and MNS University of Agriculture Multan collaborated on a project to establish a Herbal Medicine Planting, Testing, and Processing Base under Pakistani Luban Workshop.

The project, in collaboration with Tianjin Pharmaceutical Darentang Co., Ltd. and Tianjin Tailai Import and Export Co., Ltd, is dedicated to promoting the cultivation and processing of Traditional Chinese Medicines in Multan, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday.

This initiative integrates industry and vocational education, aims to spread the culture of Chinese medicine, trains overseas technical talents, and supports the international development of TCM.

The project was officially launched at the 11th Conference on Chinese Herbal Medicine Base Collaboration for Shared Benefits held last week.

The project focuses on integrating China’s TCM brands with foreign cultural exchange brands, merging innovation with engineering practice, and combining TCM international trade with the training of local technicians.

This forms a “three-combination” vocational education model to support the global expansion of TCM. The model received high attention from industry experts and pharmaceutical enterprises attending the conference.

The Pakistani Luban Workshop project selected and cultivated high-quality licorice, comfrey and cistanche, which are of high quality and have high yields in Multan.

Through large-scale planting, we can acquire high-quality and affordable Chinese medicinal materials, thereby boosting local income.

At the same time, the cooperation project will promote the integration of Chinese herbs into international markets and support health programs with Chinese characteristics.To strengthen cooperation between the industry, university, and research institute of the project, TMVTC hired experts in the field of biopharmaceuticals as mentors. Dr. Liang Yu, pharmacology professor at Tsinghua University and one of the mentors of the project, emphasized that the cultivation of traditional Chinese herbs abroad is crucial for the global expansion of TCM.