Hadwin bounces back to lead at Memorial

Adam Hadwin bounced back from the disappointment of missing the cut at last week’s Canadian Open to take a one-shot first-round lead at the PGA Memorial tournament in Ohio on Thursday. The 36-year-old from Saskatchewan was left bitterly dismayed last week after bombing out on home turf at the halfway stage of Canada’s biggest tournament, but shrugged off that gloom to fire a six-under-par 66 at Muirfield Village.

“It sucks to miss cuts, but missing a cut in Canada is definitely up there with some of the worst,” Hadwin said on Thursday after moving to the top of the leaderboard. But any lingering hangover from last week’s disappointment evaporated after he reeled off eight birdies on Thursday in the final tournament before next week’s US Open at Pinehurst.