Shahrukh Khan’s Red Chillies warn against fake advertisements

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment issued a warning to the public about online fake job advertisements.

“It has come to our attention that there may be fraudulent offers circulating on various social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp, claiming to be associated with Red Chillies Entertainment,” the production house said in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“We want to unequivocally state that Red Chillies Entertainment does not communicate any recruitment policy or offer any employment opportunities or any other opportunities via WhatsApp or any other social media platform,” the post read.

Shah Rukh Khan’s production house went on to add that it posts job advertisements only through it official networks. On the work front, the Bollywood star is currently working in a new film titled King that would see his daughter Suhana Khan make her debut on the big-screen.

Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly invested a huge fortune of INR2 billion in his upcoming movie.

An Indian media outlet earlier reported that Khan will be seen alongside his daughter Suhana Khan in one of the highest-budgeted movie King in 2025 following his last appearance on the big screen in Dunki.

The movie, which is currently in the pre-production stage, is intended as an action movie, surpassing all expectations.

Dunki was a signature light-hearted comedy-drama by the Bollywood star, after two consecutive mega-actioners Pathaan and Jawan.