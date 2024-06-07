Punjab Home Dept proposes severe penalties for beggar mafia chiefs

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab Home Department has proposed severe penalties for chiefs of beggar mafia in the province.

The proposed amendment introduces stringent punishments for gang leaders of the beggar mafia, including up to 10 years of imprisonment. In addition to the prison term, offenders will face a hefty fine of Rs. 2 million. The legislation emphasizes the government’s strict stance against forced begging by imposing an additional three-year prison sentence on those who fail to pay the fine.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab Vagrancy Ordinance 1958 addresses the issue of vagrancy in the province. This law empowers law enforcement agencies to take action and discourage vagrancy. Since organized begging has emerged as a criminal activity in Punjab, the enhancement of punishment in the Ordinance was the need of the hour. The new legislation, which has been submitted to the Cabinet for approval, targets those who exploit children, the elderly, and women, aiming to dismantle the beggar mafia operating in the region. According to the spokesperson for Punjab Home Department, forced begging will be categorized as a non-bailable offense under the new law.