Train service suspended after Chaman clashes

Residents’ sit-in has continued in Chaman for the last nine months and now in new clashes as dozens of citizens and law personnel were injured while the train service was also suspended on Friday.

According to media reports, locals under the banner of All-Parties Tajar Laghri Ittehad are protesting against the Passport Trolling Policy of the government in Chaman. There was a complete shutdown in the city on the third day and all markets and shops were closed.

The situation in the city is highly tense as the security forces bombarded with shells the protesters while the angry locals stormed the public offices. Clashes between security forces and the protesters continued in the Chaman city. The residents of Chaman are protesting against the passport system because their houses are in Pakistan but their yards are in Afghanistan. More than 35 thousand people cross the border daily for employment but the last caretaker government’s interior minister introduced the passport system and stopped free movement of locals at the Pak-Afghan border which is continued in the sitting elected government.