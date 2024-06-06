QAU appoints Sarwar Khawaja

Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Islamabad, appoints Mr. Sarwar Khawaja as the Distinguished Professor of Practice in Business Administration. Mr. Khawaja, currently serving as the Chairman of the Board at Oxford Business College, brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished career in business education. With a robust background in both academia and industry, Mr. Khawaja will contribute to the university’s mission of fostering academic excellence and practical expertise.

In his role as Distinguished Professor of Practice, Mr. Khawaja will focus on bridging the gap between academic theories and real-world business practices. His extensive experience at Oxford Business College, where he has been instrumental in shaping future business leaders, will be invaluable to QAU’s students and faculty. He will not draw any remuneration for the stated role.