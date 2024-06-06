BSCHH celebrates 25th anniversary

Bait-ul-Sukoon Cancer Hospital & Hospice (BSCHH) proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter-century of dedicated free services to cancer patients. This significant milestone coincides with the completion of the hospital’s 100th Tumor Board Meeting, a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence in cancer care.

Founded in 1999 by Ms. Zainab Ali Raza Ebrahim, Chairperson of BSCHH, the institution began as Pakistan’s first Hospice providing solace and care with palliative treatment to patients suffering from stage IV Cancer. Ms. Ebrahim recognizing the pressing need for comprehensive healthcare services constructed the hospital to also ensure the treatment of cancer, including tests and therapies that are unaffordable for the common person. In 2009, BSCHH moved to its state-of-the-art, purpose-built facility, offering 73 beds for inpatient care and equipped with cutting-edge diagnostic tools including mammography, ultrasound, radiography, a fully equipped pathological laboratory, etc. and an in-house pharmacy while outsourcing its surgical needs until 2021, when a state of the art Operation Theatre was established. These facilities ensure that patients receive quality and latest treatment options, entirely free of cost.