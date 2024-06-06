Stoinis fires in Australia’s T20 World Cup win v Oman

Allrounder Marcus Stoinis has produced one of the best performances of his international career to power Australia to a 39-run victory over Oman in their Twenty20 World Cup opener.

Stoinis did it with bat and ball, helping Australia out of a tricky position following a sluggish start to their innings in Bridgetown.

The 34-year-old became just the third player in T20 World Cup history – after Dwayne Bravo (West Indies) and Shane Watson (Australia) – to score a 50 and take at least three wickets.

After being sent in to bat by Oman captain Aqib Ilyas, Australia struggled early before reaching 5-164 in an unconvincing 20 overs at the crease.

Stoinis fired with an unbeaten 67 from 36 balls, smashing half a dozen sixes, including four during a vital 15th over. Veteran opener David Warner and Stoinis put on 102 for the fourth wicket after finally adjusting to the spin-friendly pitch, having at one point gone 30 deliveries between boundaries. Warner – who took his overall T20 total for Australia to 3155 – anchored the innings during his 51-ball stay, in the process overtaking his former opening partner Aaron Finch (3120) as Australia’s most prolific batter in the format.