Viewers want Danish Taimoor to do different roles

Viewers want to see Danish Taimoor to choose the role different from his previous dramas, believing his stereotype storyline and predictable pattern may cost his talent in drama realm.

He has been receiving flak from audiences and critics alike for his repeatedly roles in dramas. Some say he lacks creativity and versatility in his choice of scripts.

It has been observed that Danish Taimoor’s characters often follow a predictable pattern. They typically portray a wealthy individual who falls in love with a girl from a lower socioeconomic background. Furthermore, his characters frequently exhibit a disturbing trait of coercing the female lead into marriage, often resorting to forceful and harassing tactics.

This repetitive narrative pattern has been evident in several of his projects, including Deewangi, Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi and Ishq Hai.

A user questioned: “Why does he cling to these roles every time?”

“It was so nice and refreshing to see him in Chand Tara because it was a break from the aggressive roles he’s always playing. “I’m thinking about how he doesn’t get tired of doing the same storyline over and over again.” It has sparked a larger conversation about the need for originality and freshness in Pakistani dramas.

One user noted: “He does not take on any new roles because his audience wants to see him in a certain way and production houses would rather not take risks and challenge the audience’s demand.”

Another added: “He’s got typecast. The same happened to Feroze Khan.”

One wrote: “Danish is wasting his potential. He can do so much more, he has so much range. But he is type-casted now.”