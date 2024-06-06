PIC orders to disclose private hospital’s negligence inquiry report

The Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) has directed the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) to release a public inquiry report into the alleged negligence and mistreatment of doctors at a private hospital in Rawalpindi. The case involved the death of a 26-year-old man and raised concerns about patient care and transparency.

Zahoor Ahmed, a resident of Rawalpindi, filed a complaint with IHRA in July 2021, accusing the hospital’s doctors of negligence leading to his son’s death. Citizen Nadeem Umer later requested a copy of the inquiry report from IHRA in February 2024. However, IHRA denied the request, citing confidentiality of personal treatment records.

Umer appealed to the PIC, which disagreed with IHRA’s stance. The Commission highlighted that under the Right of Access to Information Act 2017, finalized inquiry reports must be proactively published by public bodies. They emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability, especially in matters related to public health and safety.

The PIC’s ruling compels IHRA to provide copies of the report to both Umer and the Commission within ten days. A follow-up hearing is scheduled for June 16, 2024, to ensure compliance.