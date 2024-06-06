Gandapur to be indicted on July 5 in audio leak case

A district and sessions court of Islamabad on Thursday fixed July 5 to indict Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur in audio leak case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakar conducted hearing of the audio leak case against KP CM Gandapur. At the start of the hearing, an application was submitted to the court for grant of exemption to Gandapur from attending the court. The court fixed July 5 for indictment of Gandapur and his collaborator Asad Khan. The court then adjourned hearing of the case till July 5.