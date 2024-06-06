Donald Trump Is No Private Ryan

Over the past week, two events of profound historical significance in the American story reflected the polar extremes of euphoria and despair. Tomorrow marks the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord, the invasion of Normandy and the destruction of Hitler’s Third Reich. Some 200,000 American, British, Canadian and a few French troops landed in five beachheads codenamed Gold, Juneau, Sword, Omaha and Utah. June 6th was a great day for America and the Allies.

Last week, however, marked one of the lowest points for America and a time of national despair. Never in US history had a former or current president been convicted of wrongdoing. Donald Trump was found guilty by a jury of his peers of 34 felonies (or as a wag observed, one felony 34 times). Nor has a sitting president’s son been tried for a felony remarkably just a week later.

How these events will affect America and its politics is impossible to predict except that the outcomes could too easily cause disaster and chaos.

How does this relate to the celebration of June 6th and Trump’s conviction? Normandy was an iconic moment in history. Mobilized against the genuinely existential threat of Hitlerism, the best virtues of honour, courage, dedication and self-sacrifice were present in full display. Of the many World War II movies, “Saving Private Ryan” best recorded these virtues beginning at Normandy.

The Trump trial painted a very unsavoury picture of his presidency and administration.

An unusual link in this euphoria and despair metaphor is Donald Trump. While Trump took all measures, fair and foul, to avoid the draft and service in Vietnam, suppose he had been of age during World War II. Would Trump, like five of his predecessors, served in that war? That question is impossible to answer. However, to many, combat would not have been his first choice.

As a thought experiment, compare the virtues of Donald Trump and those present at his trial with the fictional Private Ryan and his “band of brothers.” What virtues were present at the Trump trial? Whether one agrees or not with the conviction, the rule of law prevailed. Or did it?

Critics argue that the trial was rigged, politically motivated and designed to keep Trump from the presidency. Given the highly polarized nature of American society, perhaps close to half of its citizens might agree with this position. Hence, politics are likely to shroud any virtues in controversy and dispute.

But the negative virtues could not be dismissed or ignored no matter how much Trump supporters might wish. Here are basic facts. Despite his denials, Trump allegedly had an affair with a porn actress at a time his third wife was pregnant. The jury agreed that the facts and evidence supported Trump’s use of unauthorized funds to cover up this affair so that it would have minimal or no impact on the 2016 election that was only weeks away. Trump was also accused of having an affair with a Playmate that he did not deny.

Scandals were never absent from the White House. President Bill Clinton was impeached and acquitted over his relationship with a White House intern although the charge was perjury. Still, the Trump trial painted a very unsavoury picture of his presidency and administration that included conviction and jail time for Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen, the highly discredited “fixer” and the Trump Company Chief Financial Officer Allen Weissellberg for perjury and other crimes.

Indeed, one link relates to the Normandy invasion and Trump’s conviction. That is how these two historical events demonstrate the vast and perhaps irreparable differences between America eighty years ago and today. The precipitous decline that has occurred in America in terms of standards and conduct is too painfully obvious.

Suppose Trump had been commander-in-chief in 1944. And suppose the same laws applied. How would Private Ryan react?

With the November 5th election drawing closer, how the trial will affect the chances of Trump and President Joe Biden winning dominates speculation. But regardless, the prospect of one of two old men occupying the White House, with a vice presidential candidate that few Americans believe is fit for higher office, the euphoria of Normandy seems certain to be overwhelmed by the despair and pessimism of today.

Of course, eighty years is a long time. The US could be more stable and secure than the current political condition suggests. After all, America survived a revolution, a civil and two world wars, depressions and pandemics. Still, if he were to win, Trump is no Private Ryan. And the virtues of Private Ryan are what the nation desperately needs.

The writer is a senior advisor at Washington, DC’s Atlantic Council and a published author.