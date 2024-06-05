Daycare Center inaugurated at NTDC TSG Training Center Lahore

Under Women Empowerment Program, a state of the art Daycare center has been inaugurated at NTDC TSG Training Center, New Kot Lakhpat Lahore. General Manager (HR) NTDC, Engr. Taqi-ud-Din and General Manager TSG Engr. Ashar Ali was chief guests of this occasion. This Daycare center has been established to facilitate trainee female employees and staff of TSG Training Center. Daycare facilities would enhance the performance of working mothers.

General Manager (HR) appreciated the efforts of officers and staff of the HR Directorate, who put in their tireless efforts for completion of the center. He also visited playroom, nursery and kitchen and appreciated the standard of available facilities.

It is pertinent to mention that this is 2nd Daycare Center in NTDC, 1st one was established at Shaheen Complex office. Daycare centers would also be established in NTDC offices located in Islamabad, Multan and Hyderabad, under this program.

DG (People’s Management) Dr. Saud Akhtar, DG (HR Operations) Tahir Nadeem Ahmad, Manager (HR) Ms. Saeeda Kiran, Additional Manager (HR) Ms. Rehana Ulfat, Focal Person for NTDC Daycare Centers Ms. Zoya Chaudhary, Deputy Manager (CA) Ms. Amna Khan and other staff were also present on this occasion.