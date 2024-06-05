Macron, Zelensky to discuss Ukraine’s needs in Paris on Friday

French President Emmanuel Macron will host Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday in Paris for talks on the war-battered nation’s needs, the Elysee palace announced. “As Russian strikes intensify on the front line and against energy infrastructure, the two presidents will discuss the situation on the ground,” the presidential palace said Tuesday. The meeting between the two leaders is set to take place after D-Day commemorations. The Ukrainian president, who will be welcomed by France’s Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu with military honours on Friday morning, will visit a site of the Franco-German arms group KNDS near Paris. The defence group makes artillery guns being used in Ukraine.