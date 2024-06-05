Railways to run three special trains on Eid

Pakistan Railways will run three special trains on Eid-ul-Adha, says Pakistan Railways’ on Wednesday.

According to the details, Pakistan Railways’ two special trains will be run from Karachi while one special train will be run from Quetta.

As per the schedule, the first Eid special train will depart from Karachi to Peshawar on June 14 at 6:30 pm and all the coaches in this train are economy class.

The second special train will depart from Karachi to Lahore at 9:30 pm on June 15. This train will have 2 business, 2 standard class and other all economy class coaches.