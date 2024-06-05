Eidul Azha likely on 17th

With Pakistanis getting ready for Eid ul Adha by buying sacrificial animals, an official said on Tuesday that the Zil Hajj moon would be born on June 6. Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz told reporters that the new moon, which will mark the beginning of the new Islamic month, would be born at exactly 5:38pm. “There are strong chances of the moon being sighted on June 7 as by then, it will be of more than 26 hours,” he added. The Islamic lunar calendar ends with Zil Hajj, the month when Muslims travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

The Muslims across the globe also celebrate Eid ul Adha by sacrificing cattle in their respective countries.

With Eid ul Adha just around the corner, cattle markets have been set up in different areas for the people to purchase cows, goats, sheep, or camels for sacrifice. The management of the cattle market in Karachi has set up a facility in Taiser Town at Northern Bypass. ATMs and temporary branches of major banks have also been set up so that people can easily withdraw money if they purchase an animal for sacrifice.