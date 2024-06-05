Devolution Clock, Ticking but not Tocking

The 18th Constitutional Amendment, accompanied by the 7th National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, enacted in 2010, marked a significant departure in Pakistan’s federal structure. Its core objective was to bolster provincial governments by augmenting their share of federal revenue to 57.5%. This substantial increase in financial resources was envisaged to trickle down to the grassroots level through the establishment of politically, administratively, and financially autonomous local governments. Yet, more than a decade later, the anticipated devolution of power remains largely unrealized, revealing deeply entrenched challenges and unintended consequences that continue to impede progress.

Article 140-A of the Pakistani Constitution mandates provincial governments to establish local governments endowed with political, administrative, and financial autonomy. This provision is rooted in the belief that local governments, being closer to the populace, can better comprehend and address the unique needs and challenges of their communities. Despite this constitutional mandate, provincial administrations have predominantly faltered in establishing autonomous local bodies. The irregularity of local elections, which are pivotal for effective local governance, has further exacerbated the situation. And even when elections are held, the devolved powers are frequently inadequate to enable effective governance, leaving local governments hamstrung in their efforts to serve their constituents.

Provincial chief ministers, buoyed by the increased resources garnered from the 18th Amendment, have often consolidated power within provincial capitals. Regrettably, instead of prioritizing the broader needs of their constituencies, these leaders have utilized their enhanced powers and resources to strengthen their political parties, thereby perpetuating a cycle of centralized control that mirrors the very issues the 18th Amendment sought to redress at the federal level. Consequently, this concentration of power has hindered the decentralization of governance envisioned by the amendment, thereby impeding progress toward more inclusive and participatory governance structures.

A critical impediment to effective devolution is the reluctance of provincial governments to allocate adequate funds to local bodies. Despite the increase in provincial revenues, local governments frequently find themselves starved of resources, thereby limiting their ability to deliver essential public services and infrastructure. This financial constraint is further compounded by administrative obstacles, with local governments often lacking the necessary administrative authority and capacity to independently execute projects.

Moreover, the complex political landscape exacerbates the devolution process, as provincial leaders perceive empowered local governments as potential threats to their authority. Consequently, this political insecurity often results in deliberate attempts to weaken local bodies through legislative and executive measures, thereby ensuring the retention of provincial leadership’s control over governance structures. These actions not only exacerbate political polarization but also hinder progress on critical national issues, thereby impeding the collective pursuit of national development objectives.

The consequences of violating constitutional provisions regarding devolution of power to the grassroots are far-reaching and profound. Such violations breed discontent between political parties and the people, eroding trust in democratic processes and undermining the rule of law. Moreover, prioritizing provincial interests over constitutional obligations renders provincial authorities susceptible to the influence of cartels and mafias, perpetuating corruption and inequalities within society. Furthermore, such violations exacerbate political polarization, as power becomes increasingly centralized within provincial capitals, sidelining marginalized communities and opposition parties and hindering national consensus-building efforts.

Most critically, the failure to fulfil constitutional obligations regarding devolution impedes progress towards equitable growth, particularly in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Devolution of power and resources to grassroots levels is essential for inclusive development and addressing the needs of marginalized communities. When provinces fail to uphold these obligations, it perpetuates disparities and hampers progress towards sustainable and equitable development.

The absence of a constitutionally mandated third tier of government is indeed a significant source of political instability and economic challenges in Pakistan. Without a robust system of local governance, power remains concentrated at higher government levels, leading to political tensions and instability. Additionally, the absence of effective local governance provides fertile ground for the cartelization of the economy, perpetuating corruption and hindering fair competition, thereby deterring foreign direct investment.

Furthermore, the lack of a functioning third tier exacerbates disparities in resource allocation and development, fuelling grievances and social unrest, and further undermining political stability and economic growth. Paradoxically, instead of fostering national unity through inclusive growth and local empowerment, the 18th Amendment has deepened regional divisions by concentrating power within provincial capitals, neglecting grassroots communities’ needs.

To address these challenges, provincial leaders must acknowledge the long-term benefits of empowered local governments, viewing them as partners in governance rather than competitors. This cultural shift is imperative for the successful devolution of power. Additionally, public awareness and advocacy, led by civil society and the media, play a crucial role in promoting the benefits of robust local governance and pressuring leaders to implement genuine reforms. This multifaceted approach is essential for translating the constitutional promise of the 18th Amendment into tangible realities, fostering inclusive growth and national unity.

The writer is an Islamabad-based veteran journalist and an independent researcher. He can be reached on Twitter @riazmissen